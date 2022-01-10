Prague girls take third place in Ripley Tourney

RIPLEY – Mattie Rich tossed in 13 points while four other Prague players tallied eight each as the Lady Red Devils upended Kellyville 51-36 Saturday in the girls' third-place game of the Ripley Tournament.

Rich tallied 10 of her points in the first quarter.

Maggie Smith, Payton Camren, Demi Manning and Jadyn Hightower each finished with eight points apiece in the contest for Prague.

A 17-7 first-quarter run by the Lady Red Devils set the tone. Prague led 28-16 at halftime and outscored the Lady Ponies 14-7 in the third in taking a 41-23 advantage into the fourth.

Ripley 38, Prague 36 (Friday)

Host Ripley held a 27-16 halftime lead, but saw the Lady Red Devils stage a 15-6 third-quarter spurt to make it interesting.

Kelsie McCollum poured in 19 points, including three treys, to spark Ripley. Teammate Broiklyn Howell followed with 12.

Camren paced Prague with 11 points, including three 3-point buckets. Mattie Rich followed with seven points and Kailey Rich tacked on five, including one trey.

Ripley was 13-of-19 from the foul line while the Lady Red Devils finished 17-of-27.