Tecumseh boys capture consolation crown

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

NOBLE — Tecumseh coach Bryant Edwards used every available player in walloping Noble’s junior varsity squad 79-48 in Saturday’s consolation championship matchup of the Noble Tournament.

Jase Edwards, who connected on three 3-point field goals, was the game’s leading scorer with 24. Ben Corley responded with 23 points, including four 3-pointers.

Daveon Mays added 12 points as Tecumseh upped its record to 5-6.

The Savages were accurate on 15-of-17 charity tosses for 88.2%. Edwards was 5 of 5 and Corley 5 of 6.

Hayden Youngblood canned a trey for Tecumseh, which led 32-19 at the intermission and 56-37 entering the fourth period.

The Savages will entertain Jones Tuesday night, then travel to Noble Friday.

Tecumseh 69, Bridge Creek 56 (Friday)

Corley was the game’s leading scorer with 22, followed by Edwards with 21, including three field goals from beyond the 3-point line.

Mays recorded two 3-pointers en route to 10 points. Accumulating eight and seven points respectively were Jaxon Meyers and Zerek Harjo. Harjo had one trey.

For Bridge Creek, Jacob Ojeda tallied 19 points, including five treys.

Tecumseh was up 33-23 at halftime but Bridge Creek cut that deficit to 49-42 after three quarters.

Blanchard 76, Tecumseh 45 (Thursday)

The Savages trailed 40-28 at halftime and Blanchard really applied the hammer with a 26-7 spree in the third quarter.

Mays and Edwards shared Savage scoring honors with eight. Harjo added seven points and Marquan Krush six. Brennon Carter and Corley came through with five points each.

Blanchard was the recipient of 15 points from Cole Melam. Jared Waggley was credited with 12 points on four treys.