Westmoore drains Shawnee boys with 10 treys

ADA – The Westmoore Jaguars knocked down 10 3-point baskets and rolled to a 63-48 decision over the Shawnee Wolves Saturday in the consolation championship game of Ada's East Central Oklahoma Classic.

Evan Barber hit five of those treys on his way to 24 points to ignite Westmoore (6-5). He also pulled down 10 rebounds for a double-double.

Zach Hayes followed with 14 points, including one trey, for the Jaguars and Zach Bandy contributed nine points. Gavin Loper chipped in eight points off the bench.

Shawnee senior Tanner Morris, who was selected to the All-Tournament Team, poured in 18 points, including two treys early in the game, to go with six rebounds, two steals and an assist.

Kayden Shaw also reached double figures for the Wolves with 12 points, nine boards and a blocked shot. Jaylon Orange was next with nine points, two assists, two rebounds and a steal.

Shawnee struggled from the field, shooting just 36% while also connecting on only 11-of-19 free throws. Westmoore was 7-of-10 from the charity stripe.

The Jaguars were slightly better from the field at 37%.

The Wolves committed 14 turnovers to Westmoore's 11.

It was 11-10 in favor of the Jaguars after one period, but Westmoore doubled up Shawnee 12-6 in the second quarter in establishing a 23-16 halftime cushion. The Jaguars held a 45-35 lead, heading into the fourth quarter.

Shawnee 74, Ponca City 67 in 3 OT (Boys Consolation Friday)

Orange and Morris each finished with 27 points as the pair combined for nine 3-pointers in the Wolves' triple-overtime victory.

Orange knocked down six treys while Morris had three as Shawnee sank 11 long-range shots in the game.

Morris was 10-of-13 from the foul line during the three-overtime span as the Wolves were 15-of-21 after regulation. Morris ended up with 12 points during extra play.

T.J. Bishop added eight points, including one 3-point bucket, for Shawnee. Shaw followed with six points and Jaylen Wicks had five, including one trey.

The two teams were deadlocked at 49 at the end of regulation. The Wolves outscored the Wildcats by a 25-18 margin over the three overtime periods.

Grant Dye fired in a game-leading 31 points to pace Ponca City and Mason Meador was next with 10.