Shawnee girls win Casady/McGuinness Swim Meet

OKLAHOMA CITY – Junior Piper McNeil won the 200-yard individual medley and 100 backstroke and was part of two winning relays as the Shawnee High School girls' swim team won the Casady/McGuinness Meet on Saturday.

The Shawnee boys, behind first-place efforts from Thurman Lee in the 500 freestyle and Ethan Oller in the 200 individual medley, took second place out of 14 teams in the standings.

Girls

McNeil clocked in at 2:08.15 to top the field in the 200 IM. She posted a time of 57.75 seconds to win the 100 backstroke.

Shawnee's 200 medley relay team of McNeil, junior Natalie Selman, freshman Gracyn Simpson and freshman Ashley McDonald placed first with a time of 1:57.69.

The Lady Wolves' 400 freestyle relay of McNeil, McDonald, Selman and Simpson clocked in at 3:52.60 to top the field.

Shawnee also had three second-place efforts, three third places, four fourth-places and one fifth in the 12-team field.

Simpson was runner-up in two events – the 50 freestyle (26.38 seconds) and 100 freestyle (58.39). Selman claimed second place in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.30).

Placing third for the Lady Wolves were Selman in the 200 freestyle (2:08.69), Clara Timmons in the 500 freestyle (6:12.08) and McDonald in the 200 individual medley (2:28.64).

Finishing fourth for Shawnee were Emma Oller in the 200 freestyle (2:08.69) and 500 freestyle (6:17.72), McDonald in the 100 backstroke (1:08.91) and junior McKayla Tinkle in the 100 butterfly (1:12.09).

Shawnee's 200 freestyle relay of Tinkle, Blair Brock, Timmons and Emma Oller ended up fifth in 2:02.76.

The Lady Wolves posted a team score of 339 for first. Altus was second with a 304 and Harrah ended up third with a 294.

Boys

Lee set a school record in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:11.61 as he broke his previous record of 5:13.26 set in 2021.

Ethan Oller posted a 200 individual medley time of 2:09.59 for top honors.

Placing second for Shawnee were Aden Cervantes in the 200 individual medley (2:25.44) and the 400 freestyle relay of Ethan Oller, Cervantes, Vincent Tash and Lee in 3:38.76.

The Wolves had four third-place finishes – Lee in the 200 freestyle (1:55.79), Ethan Oller in the 100 butterfly (56.35), Tash in the 100 freestyle (54.32) and the 200 medley relay of Ethan Oller, Maddox Smith, Tash and Lee (1:49.86).

Shawnee's 200 freestyle relay of Tradyn Rakestraw, Jackson Hair, Smith and Cervantes took fifth place with a time of 1:50.76.

Altus took first in the team standings with a 376. Shawnee was second with a 251 and Bishop McGuinness was third with a 193.