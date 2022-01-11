Shockers hold off Liberty Academy, 46-41

Noah Moore tallied 12 points and pulled down six rebounds and Kadyn Hayes had 11 points as the Shawnee Shockers homeschool squad topped host Liberty Academy 46-41 Monday night.

Nate Dean followed with eight points as the Shockers got rebounding production off the bench from Casyn Moore and Jude Smith.

Casyn Moore, who ended up with five points, grabbed 10 rebounds and Smith ended up with eight boards as the Shockers held a 43-33 advantage on the boards.

Josher Herrera and Kyler Kreft followed with four points each for the winners.

Vincent Nguyen led the Eagles with a game-high 19 points as he also collected five rebounds and a pair of steals.

Nate Gibson was Liberty's top rebounder with eight as he tallied two points, two assists and two steals. Teammate Ethan Johnson tossed in six points and had a steal. Mikelle Bashkimi added five points and a pair of assists.

Connor Malone and Isaac Connor chipped in four points apiece. Cale Palmer notched a free throw, yanked down five boards and recorded a steal.