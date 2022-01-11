Tecumseh girls take third place in Noble Tournament

NOBLE – Kenzli Warden fired in 22 points as the Tecumseh Lady Savages took third place Saturday in the Noble Tournament.

Warden knocked down two 3-pointers in the game and tallied 11 points in each half as she was named to the All-Tournament Team.

Serenity Jacoway and Scantel Evans added six points each, Reagan Berry followed with four and Jadyn Wilson had two. Jacoway also connected for one trey.

Tecumseh was 16-of-31 from the floor, including 13-of-21 inside the arc, while converting 5-of-9 foul shots.

Stormy Haynes and Reagan Fox led Blanchard with nine points each as Haynes nailed three 3-pointers while Fox had one.

Tecumseh led 9-5 after one quarter, 23-15 at halftime and 35-24 through three periods.

McAlester 76, Tecumseh 39 (Girls Semifinals Friday)

The Lady Savages fell into a 24-9 hole after one quarter and was unable to recover against the Class 5A fourth-ranked Lady Buffs.

McAlester, 10-1, went on to capture the tournament title with a 52-41 triumph over Duncan.

The Lady Buffs also placed four players in double figures.

Warden led Tecumseh with 11 points, including one trey, and teammate Sami Schweighardt drained three 3-pointers on her way to nine points. Jacoway also connected on a pair of long-range shots in finishing with eight points. Sadie Boatman followed with five.

McAlester led 35-23 at halftime and 60-35 after three quarters.