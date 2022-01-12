Bethel bounces Harrah twice

BETHEL ACRES – Bronc Robbins tossed in 11 points while three of his teammates had nine apiece as the Bethel Wildcats knocked off the visiting Harrah Panthers Tuesday night.

Jace Stewart, Bray Bussell and Garren Sheppard each tallied nine points while DJ Whitten added eight to round out the Bethel scoring.

The Wildcats, 7-4 and ranked 18th in Class 3A, jumped out to a 14-7 lead after one quarter and went on a 17-6 run in the second in building a 31-13 halftime advantage.

“Early defensive pressure helped build a lead,” said Bethel head coach Jeremy Stewart. “We had a spurt where we lost focus and missed a few shots in the second half to allow them back in the game. The kids did a good job getting engaged again to close out the game.”

The Wildcats led 49-29, heading into the fourth quarter.

Bethel was 16-of-22 from the foul line.

Austin Coley scored 11 points and Kade Jackson had 10 to pace Harrah.

Bethel 48, Harrah 23 (Girls)

Josie Megehee fired in 27 points as the Lady Wildcats rolled with a big first half.

Bethel, 10-1 and ranked fifth in Class 3A, outscored the Lady Panthers 12-5 in the first quarter and 18-5 in the second in creating a 30-10 halftime cushion.

Annie Compton added seven points, Baylee Tapley had six, Hannah Davidson tossed in five and Bella Thomas ended up with three in rounding out the Lady Wildcat scoring.

Bethel was playing without standout Parker Stevenson due to injury.

Malia Jordan was the high scorer for Harrah with six points as eight of its players got into the scoring column.

The next action for the Lady Wildcats will be Tuesday at home against Dale.