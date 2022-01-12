Morris fires in 33 in Shawnee road victory

OKLAHOMA CITY – Senior Tanner Morris fired in 33 points and pulled down eight rebounds Tuesday night as the Shawnee Wolves claimed a 73-62 victory over host Harding Charter Prep.

Jaylon Orange, also a senior, added 16 points to the Shawnee attack to go along with five rebounds and three assists.

Kayden Shaw had a double-double for the Wolves with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Shawnee, 5-7 on the season, is at home with Lawton Eisenhower on Friday.

Harding Charter Prep 52, Shawnee 38 (Girls)

A slow start hampered the Lady Wolves Tuesday night.

Harding Charter Prep outscored Shawnee 14-3 in the first quarter and went on a 16-5 run in the second period in building a 30-8 halftime cushion.

The Lady Wolves outscored the hosts by a 30-22 margin in the second half, but it wasn't enough.

Tristyn Napier paced Shawnee with 16 points. Ansley Orrell and Amaya Martinez followed with nine apiece. Orrell hit her team's only 3-point shot. Tylyn Thurman and Anneca Anderson rounded out the scoring with two points each.

The Lady Wolves, 4-8, host Lawton Eisenhower on Friday.