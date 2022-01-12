Tecumseh boys drill Jones; Lady Savages fall

TECUMSEH – Jase Edwards poured in 34 points, including five 3-point baskets, as the Tecumseh Savages drilled the Class 3A eighth-ranked Jones Longhorns Tuesday night.

Edwards was one of four Savages to score in double digits.

Ben Corley followed with 22 points and three treys. Daveon Mays tossed in 16 points and Jaxon Meyers tacked on 10. Meyers also drained a 3-point shot.

Tecumseh, 6-6 on the season, also received six points from Brennon Carter, two each from Keegan Plumley and Amos Galloway and one from Marquan Krush.

The Savages displayed accuracy at the foul line, converting 34-of-40 attempts.

Tecumseh opened the game with an 18-7 spurt through the first quarter and settled for a 37-28 halftime advantage. Then, a 30-16 third quarter allowed the Savages to pull away.

Jones 41, Tecumseh 38 (Girls)

The Class 4A 20th-ranked Lady Savages couldn't overcome the 3A third-ranked Lady Longhorns.

Schantel Evans was the top scorer for Tecumseh with 10 points. Kenzli Warden, with one trey, finished with nine points, Cadence Oliver followed with six off two treys, Serenity Jacoway with five points (with one 3-pointer). Jadyn Wilson and Sami Svhweighardt also nailed a trey apiece and Reagan Berry tacked on two points.

The Lady Savages, 7-5, trailed 26-20 at halftime. It was 33-27, heading into ther fourth quarter.

Tecumseh plays at Noble Friday.