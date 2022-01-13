Dale basketball stars Gill, Forsythe Athletes of the Week

Dale High School basketball stars Makenzie Gill and Dayton Forsythe have been selected as Shawnee News-Star Tri-County Athletes of the Week for Jan. 3-8.

Gill averaged 17.0 points in a three-game span as the Lady Pirates swept their way to the Kingston Tournament championship. Her high game was a 23-point performance in a semifinal victory over Silo.

She also tallied 16 points in a finals win over Latta. Gill also finished with 12 in a first-round triumph over Atoka.

Forsythe won the award in basketball for the second time this season, scoring 72 points for a 24.0 average in the three-game set.

His best scoring effort came in the finals, a 34-point performance over host Kimgston. Forysthe tallied 19 each in a first-round win over Talihina and 19 more in a semifinal victory over Broken Bow.

