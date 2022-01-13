Shawnee girls second at Edmond swim meet; Wolves fourth

EDMOND – Shawnee's Lady Wolves, behind five first-place finishes, took second place in the team standings Tuesday in a swim meet.

Co-host Edmond North captured the team title with a score of 521. Shawnee followed with a 327 and Deer Creek was third with a 288. There were eight total girls' teams competing.

Shawnee's 200-yard medley relay team of junior Piper McNeil, junior Natalie Selman, freshman Gracyn Simpson and freshman Ashley McDonald came out on top with a time of 1:55.61.

The Lady Wolves also had four individual first-place efforts.

McNeil won the 200 individual medley in 2:07.97 and the 100 backstroke in 57.86 seconds.

Selman topped the field in the 200 freestyle after clocking in at 2:08.67 and Simpson was first in the 100 butterfly in 1:02.85.

Shawnee had two second-place finishes.

The Lady Wolves' 400 freestyle relay of McNeil, McDonald, Selman and Simpson posted a school-record time of 3:50.38.

Selman also took second in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:12.30.

Shawnee also had three fourth-place efforts as sophomore Clara Timmons had two of those in the 100 butterfly (1:12.84) and the 500 freestyle (6:09.26). McDonald ended up fourth in the 100 backstroke (1:09.32).

There were also three fifth-place finishes for the Lady Wolves by McDonald in the 200 freestyle (2:14.67), McKayla Tinkle in the 100 butterfly (1:12.85) and Emma Oller in the 500 freestyle (6:14.23).

Simpson was sixth in the 50 freestyle (26.65 seconds).

Boys

The Wolves finished fourth out of nine teams on the boys' side.

Five third-place finishes were the highlights for Shawnee.

Ethan Oller and Thurman Lee each registered two third-place efforts while Bryce Holter had one.

Ethan Oller was third in the 200 individual medley (2:07.14) and 100 butterfly (56.03 seconds) while Lee took third in the 200 freestyle (1:57.78) and 500 freestyle (5:16.45).

Holter ended up third in the 100 backstroke (1:03.44).

The Lady Wolves' 400 freestyle of Ethan Oller, Holter, Vincent Tash and Lee posted a time of 3:36.97 for third place.

Shawnee's two fourth-place finishes came from Oller in the 200 individual medley (2:07.14) and the 200 medley relay of Holter, Tash, Ethan Oller and Lee (1:50.88).

Holter claimed sixth in the 200 freestyle (2:07.08).

Edmond North earned the team title with a score of 577. Deer Creek was second with a 331.5, followed by Carl Albert with a 285.5 and Shawnee with a 233.