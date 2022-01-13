Shawnee to host Tecumseh in basketball action Friday

Due to COVID protocols, there has been a change to Friday night's area basketball schedules.

Shawnee will host Tecumseh at the SHS Performing Arts and Athletic Center.

The Lady Wolves and Wolves were scheduled to host Lawton Eisenhower while the Lady Savages and Savages were scheduled to play at Noble, but both of those doubleheaders were canceled.

Friday's varsity girls game begins at 6 p.m. with the varsity boys to start at approximately 7:30. Junior varsity play begins at 3:45 p.m.