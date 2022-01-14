Shawnee Swimmers celebrate Senior Night in winning fashion

Shawnee High School's swim squads celebrated 'Senior Night' as the girls and boys each claimed first place in the four-team event at the Shawnee Family YMCA pool.

On the girls' side, the Lady Wolves won 10 of the 11 events and placed second in the other.

The Shawnee boys captured eight of the 11 races.

Girls

Junior Natalie Selman, junior Piper McNeil and freshman Gracyn Simpson each won two individual events for the Lady Wolves while sophomore Clara Timmons and junior McKayla Tinkle captured one race apiece.

Shawnee also had two winning relays – 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay.

The winning 200-yard freestyle relay team consisted of McNeil, freshman Ashley McDonald, Selman and Simpson as they clocked in at 1:46.59.

The Lady Wolves' 400 freestyle relay combo, which included McNeil, McDonald, Selman and Simpson, registered a time of 3:56.38 for top honors.

Individually, Selman came out on top in the 200 freestyle (2:08.97) and 100 breaststroke (1:12.61).

McNeil topped the 50 freestyle (25.09 seconds) and 100 backstroke (58.30).

Simpson finished first in the 100 butterfly (1:06.60) and 100 freestyle (59.28).

Timmons won the 500 freestyle (6:09.11) and Tinkle topped the 200 individual medley (2:51.41).

Shawnee also took second in five events.

The Lady Wolves' 200 medley relay of Tinkle, senior Blair Brock, Timmons and sophomore Emma Oller claimed second place in 2:16.69.

Emma Oller also finished second in the 200 freestyle (2:21.41) and 500 freestyle (6:17.00).

McDonald took second in the 100 backstroke (1:08.98) and Tinkle was runner-up in the 100 breaststroke (1:29.81).

Timmons was third in the 100 butterfly (1:14.03).

Shawnee posted a team score of 387, followef by Yukon at 315, Plainview at 30 and Lone Grove at 28.

Boys

Shawnee senior Bryce Holter and junior Thurman Lee each captured two first-place finishes as the Wolves rolled to the team title.

The Wolves registered a team score of 400, followed by Yukon at 274, Lone Grove at 63 and Plainview at 37.

Holter won the 200 freestyle relay (2:10.06) and 100 backstroke (1:02.90) while Lee topped the fields in the 50 freestyle (23.13) and 100 freestyle (50.78).

Shawnee senior Aden Cervantes posted the best time in the 200 individual medley (2:27.26) and junior Vincent Tash won the 100 butterfly (1:00.29).

The Wolves also had two winning relays.

The combo of Holter, Tash, junior Ethan Oller and Lee clocked in with a first-place time of 1:51.82 in the 200 medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay of Ethan Oller, Holter, Tash and Lee posted a winning time of 3:39.17.

Shawnee also had seven second-place efforts with two of them coming from Ethan Oller, who clocked in at 23.80 seconds in the 50 freestyle and 53.09 in the 100 freestyle.

Cervantes also took second in the 100 butterfly (1:02.53). Also for the Wolves, Tash ended up second in the 100 breaststroke, sophomore Tradyn Rakestraw finished second in the 500 freestyle (6:40.67) and senior Matthew Swedberg was runner-up in the 200 individual medley (3:47.39).

Shawnee's 200 freestyle relay team of Cervantes, senior Jackson Hair, Rakestraw and junior Maddox Smith was second after clocking in at 1:52.14.

Smith had two third-place finishes in the 200 freestyle (2:16.32) and 100 breaststroke (1:15.70). Rakestraw also took third in the 100 backstroke (1:15.91) and Swedberg claimed third in the 500 freestyle (9:07.00).