Southern Nazarene ends Oklahoma Baptist men's win streak

BETHANY, Okla. – Everything went the right way for Southern Nazarene as the Crimson Storm snapped OBU's four-game winning streak on Thursday night.

Despite shooting over 50% from the floor, Oklahoma Baptist committed 11 turnovers which proved to be detrimental in the long run. SNU (6-5 overall, 1-4 in the GAC) beat the Bison (9-5, 6-2) in almost every statistical category except blocks, as OBU tallied three total.

Having not played a game since Dec. 18, Southern Nazarene came out on fire to put the Bison in a 13-5 hole early on. OBU managed to cut the lead to six at the 10:44 mark, but shots kept falling for the Crimson Storm as they went into halftime with a 44-28 advantage.

The story was the same in the second half as SNU never broke concentration, denying Oklahoma Baptist each time it crept close. Still, OBU shot 63% from the field in the concluding quarter, but turnovers in costly moments gave the Crimson Storm the momentum to garner their first GAC win of the season.

Burke Putnam led all Bison scorers with 19 points on 9-of-14 shooting, while Nigel Wilcox matched his career-high of 17 points. Wilcox was 8-of-10 from the floor, brought down five boards and blocked one shot.

Jordan Thompson turned in a 13 point performance while Harrison Stoddart collected a team-high seven boards en route to nine points.

Adokiye Iyaye headed the Crimson Storm with 19 points, including four 3-pointers, while Nick Davis finished with 14. Tyler McGhie, Jalen Lynn, and Xavier Bryant also reached double digits for Southern Nazarene.

Oklahoma Baptist will wrap up their week on Saturday, as the Bison host Northwestern Oklahoma State inside the Noble Complex at 3 p.m.