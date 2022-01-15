Ten Prague players score in win over Meeker
MEEKER — Ten Prague Red Devils got in the scoring column Friday night in an 81-34 thrashing of Meeker.
Prague, which never trailed, led 18-6 after one quarter, 34-19 at the half and 61-26 after three quarters.
The Red Devils received a 20-point performance from Trip Davis, who knocked down four 3-point shots — two in each half.
Nate Lester also recorded four 3-pointers — also with two in each half — en route to 18 points. Red Devil Blestin Miller accounted for 15 points, 10 coming in the second half.
Cameron Hightower rounded out Prague’s double-figure scorers with 13.
Freshman Teyvon Compton topped Meeker’s scoring with 16, including one trey. Teammate Devin Sligar posted two 3-point field goals.
Prague fared well from the charity stripe, hitting 16 of 20 for 80%.
Prague 46, Meeker 14 (Girls)
Mattie Rich reeled of 15 points, including three 3-point field goals.
Payton Camren notched two 3-pointers en route to eight points.
Also posting a trey for Prague were Brooke Martinez and Kailey Rich. Rich finished with five points, as did Jadyn Hightower.
Aviary Helms was Meeker’s top scorer with six.
Prague hit 6-of-14 free throws while Meeker was 3 of 6.
Meeker will entertain the 66 Conference Tournament beginning Monday. The Meeker girls will meet Seminole at 6:40 Tuesday.
Prague’s girls (5-7) will oppose Chandler at 6:40 Monday. Chandler defeated Prague 46-42 Jan. 11.