Norwood fuels McLoud past Harrah

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

HARRAH — Junior Luke Norwood continued his 20-point plus offensive production Friday night as McLoud handled Harrah 48-37.

Norwood constructed a game-high 20 points following two straight 24-point outings.

Down 10-5 after the first eight minutes, McLoud outscored Harrah 18-9 in the second quarter for a 23-19 lead. McLoud was up 34-27 after three quarters.

Jacob Jordan added 10 points as McLoud upped its record to 8-4.

Jett Henson and Jordan had the only 3-point field goals for McLoud. Henson finished with six points. Dorrian Matlock, Coby Cardin and Tryce Lewis accounted for four points apiece.

Kade Jackson was Harrah’s offensive ringleader with 13 points. The Panthers racked up five 3-point field goals with Brendan Thompson getting two on the way to eight points.

McLoud connected on just 46.1% (6 of 13) of its free throws. Harrah was 4 of 6.

McLoud is scheduled to take on Holdenville at 5:20 Tuesday in 66 Conference Tournament action at Meeker.

McLoud’s girls are scheduled to meet Okemah at 4 p.m. Monday in tournament play.