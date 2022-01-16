Twelve Dale girls score in lopsided win

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

WEWOKA — Dale girls’ coach Eric Smith watched 12 of his players score Friday night during an 83-43 upending of Wewoka.

Faith Wright registered six 3-point field goals — four in the first quarter and two in the second quarter — while accumulating a game-high 20 points. Brook Rutland tallied 19 points, 11 coming in the opening half.

Eliah Landreth totaled eight points while Justyce Shirey, Makenzie Gill and McKenzy Herman finished with seven apiece. Landreth had all eight of her points in the final quarter.

Shirey, Gill and Herman had a 3-point field goal.

Dale, in winning its ninth straight contest, fashioned 11 field goals from 3-point range.

Wewoka received 13 points from Timber Carter and 11 points from Autumn Sipes-Love.

The Class 2A third-ranked Lady Pirates are 11-3.

Dale 82, Wewoka 56 (Boys)

Levi Kelly nailed seven treys and fired in a game-high 29 points as the Class 2A top-ranked Pirates thrashed the Tigers.

Kelly tallied 20 in the second half, including 15 in the third quarter. He drained three 3-pointers in the first half.

Deken Jones and Dayton Forsythe added 16 points each as Jones hit two treys and had 11 points in the opening half. Forsythe, with one 3-pointer, had 13 through the first two quarters.

Dale (13-1) totaled 11 treys in the contest while Wewoka had only one.

Jett Higdon tossed in 12 points for the winners. Easton Edmonson (with a 3-pointer) and J.B. Lever rounded out the Pirate scoring with five and four respectively.

Dale led 18-15 after one quarter and broke the game open with a 26-12 second quarter in building a 44-27 halftime advantage. A 27-17 third period extended the Pirate lead to 71-42.

Dale will play at Bethel Tuesday night.

Note: Sports Editor Brian Johnson contributed to this report.