High school football: 10 Bethel seniors earn 2A-3 All-District honors

BETHEL ACRES – All 10 of Bethel High School's senior football players were honored as 2A-3 All-District honors for 2021 were recently announced.

Corey Metscher was selected as District Most Valuable Player while three others – John Gordon (wide receiver), Dominick Contreras (defensive tackle) and T.J. Ramsey (defensive end) were chosen as position players of the year.

Also honored were five Bethel players – Contreras, Michael Parsons, Connor Hall, Gage Porter and Colby Thompson - on first team defense and Tyler McKinney on first team offense. Laco Andujo was an honorable mention selection.

“I think this says a lot about this (senior) class and the impact they have had on our football program,” said Bethel head coach Joey Ginn.

On offense, Metscher carried the ball 194 times for 1,457 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also had eight 100-plus yard rushing games out of 11 attempts. Defensively, he made 96 tackles, three for losses, four quarterback hurries, one interception, two passes defensed, one forced fumble and a blocked punt.

Gordon, in being chosen Wide Receiver of the Year, set school records in the receiving department for the Wildcats, making 65 grabs for 1,505 yards and 15 touchdowns in 11 games.

Contreras, in being named District Tackle of the Year, totaled 45 tackles (25 solo) with eight tackles for loss, two quarterback sacks and four quarterback hurries.

Ramsey, selected as Defensive End of the Year, racked up 83 tackles (49 solo) with 20 stops for loss, 13 sacks, 11 hurries and two forced fumbles.

Parsons, at defensive tackle, registered 60 tackles (26 solo) with six tackles for loss, three sacks, one hurry and one forced fumble.

Hall, as a defensive end, compiled 58 tackles (39 solo) with 19 stops for loss, four sacks, seven QB hurries and two forced fumbles while playing in 10 games.

Porter, appearing in eight games as a defensive back, intercepted five passes, defensed four more and had a fumble recovery. He also totaled 19 tackles (14 solo).

Thompson, in 10 games as a defensive back, collected 46 tackles (30 solo) with one stop for a loss, 13 sacks, 11 hurries and one forced fumble in 10 games.

McKinney, as a wide receiver, had 11 receptions for 199 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the season.

Andujo made honorable mention as an offensive lineman.