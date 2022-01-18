Prague teams open 66 Conference Tourney with victories

MEEKER – Four Prague players reached double figures, led by Nate Lester's 20, as the Class 3A sixth-ranked Red Devils blitzed the host Meeker Bulldogs 74-53 Monday night in the first round of the 66 Conference Tournament.

Joining Lester in double figures were Trip Davis with 17, Peyton Ezell with 13 and Blestin Miller with 11.

Davis drained four 3-point shots while Lester and Ezell had one apiece.

Lester tallied 13 of his points in the second half. Davis and Ezell had 12 and 10 respectively in the opening half.

Treyvon Compton paced Meeker with 20 points as he canned six treys. He had 14 points in the second half.

Braxton Bussell and Evan Tirey tallied 12 and 11 points respectively for the Bulldogs. Bussell also hit one 3-pointer in the game and had eight of his points in the third quarter. Tirey collected all of his points in the first half.

Leading 18-12 after one quarter, Prague blew the game open with a 22-10 second quarter. Meeker did cut into the deficit with a 19-12 third quarter to get within 52-41. However, the Red Devils went on a 22-12 spurt through the fourth quarter for the 21-point margin of victory.

Prague 40, Chandler 34 (Girls)

Payton Camren tossed in 14 points and Mattie Rich added 12 as the Lady Red Devils outlasted the Lady Lions.

Rich knocked down three treys and Camren had one. Camren tossed in eight of her points in the first quarter and converted a 3-point shot in the second in finishing with 11 at halftime. Rich tallied 11 of her points in the first half.

Tessa Cooper also nailed a trey on her way to six points as she had five of those in the first period.

Presley Martzall canned four 3-point shots and ended up with 12 points to lead Chandler. Teammate Leah Brannon followed with nine points.

Prague was only 7-of-15 from the foul line but Chandler had an even a worse 2-of-10 outing.

Okemah 62, McLoud 23 (Girls)

Abby Harelson fired in 16 points and Raven Deer had 14 as the Lady Panthers routed the Lady Redskins.

Okemah opened up a 13-3 advantage through one quarter and went on a 12-4 run in the second in building a 25-7 halftime cushion. The Lady Panthers then went on a 17-3 spurt through the third.

Taylor Haberman added 11 points and Elaine Berryhill tacked on nine for the Lady Panthers. Harelson drained two treys in the game and Berryhill had one.

Alivia Wapskineh led McLoud with seven points, including one trey. Shawnee Pfeiffer followed with six points and Desira Jones had five, including one 3-point basket.

Okemah was 13-of-17 from the free throw line and McLoud ended up 2-of-5.