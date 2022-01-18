Shawnee's Tanner Morris, Dale's Levi Kelly, Bethel's Josie Megehee named Athletes of Week

Shawnee's Tanner Morris and Dale's Levi Kelly were named Shawnee News-Star Tri-County Co-Male Athletes of the Week while Bethel's Josie Megehee was selected as Female Athlete of the Week for Jan. 10-15.

Morris won the award for the second time this season after averaging 28.5 points and 9.5 rebounds in the Wolves' two victories over Harding Charter Prep and Tecumseh last week.

He poured in 33 points and grabbed eight boards in Shawnee's 73-62 win over Harding Charter Prep on Tuesday, Jan. 11. He then followed that up with a 24-point, 10-rebound performance in the Wolves' 63-58 home triumph over the Savages last Friday. Morris also had four steals and two assists against Tecumseh.

Kelly fired in 29 points while knocking down seven 3-point shots in Dale's 82-56 rout at Wewoka last Friday in the Pirates' only game of the week.

Megehee tossed in 27 points as the Lady Wildcats registered a 48-23 victory over Harrah. It was Bethel's only contest of the week.