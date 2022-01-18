Shawnee's 2011-12 girls team inducted into SHS Basketball Hall of Fame

The 2011-12 Shawnee High School girls' state championship team was inducted into the SHS Basketball Hall of Fame last Friday during halftime festivities of the Shawnee-Tecumseh boys' basketball game.

The 2011-12 Lady Wolves posted a perfect 29-0 record and never trailed at halftime of any game that season.

Members of that team were Niki Yu, Kristan Grabin, McKenzie Cooper, Kelsee Grovey, Taylor Cooper, Caitlyn Ramirez, Hannah Brooks, Mya Tramble, Shaiann Tramble, J'Mee Cotton, Micaela Yu, Cierra Harjo, Bailey Taylor, Abbie Davies, Diamond Young, Tara Goodfox, Danielle Myers, Kelsey Carter and Kendra Haslam.

Current Shawnee High School girls' head coach Wendi Wells and assistant coach the late Steve Freeman directed that squad.

Freeman and his wife, the late Karen Freeman, were also recognized for their influence, encouragement and contributions to the program.