Seminole, McLoud boys earn first-round victories in 66 Conference Tournament

MEEKER – After not playing for 10 days, it took a little while for the Seminole Chieftains to get going against the Chandler Lions on Tuesday night in the first round of the 66 Conference Tournament.

Seminole (7-6) trailed 14-8 after one quarter but outscored Chandler in each of the remaining periods to claim a 51-43 decision at Meeker High School.

Wyatt Dice, off the bench, sank four 3-point shots to finish with 12 points and Vcake Wassana tallied 11 points, four assists and three steals to go with a pair of rebounds to spark the Chieftains, who used a 17-9 second quarter to take a 25-23 halftime edge.

One key factor for Seminole in Tuesday's game was rebounding as the Chieftains owned a 31-26 advantage with Joe Fixico snatching 13 to go with his five points.

“Joe is a really good rebounder. He's probably the best rebounder I have coached here (at Seminole),” said Chieftain head coach Josh Edenborough. “Rebounding gives us a chance to win every night and we've done well with that this season.”

Edenborough did attribute the slow start to the week and a half layoff.

“We've had a long playoff and haven't played in about a week and a half. Because of that, I felt like our conditioning wasn't as good,” Edenborough said.

Seminole also received nine points, including one trey, from Miguel Conley and eight points, including a pair of 3-pointers, from Jaxon Smith, who also grabbed five boards.

Chandler (5-9) was led by Isaiah Holland's 12 points, including one trey, and eight rebounds. Kaden Jones followed with 10 points and four assists.

Jones and Cael Reherman each drained two 3-point baskets. Reherman finished with six points.

The Lions hit 5-of-9 shots from the floor in the opening quarter, but cooled off in the second while converting just 4-of-14 attempts. After going just 3-of-11 from the field in the first period, the Chieftains were 6-of-12 in the second in securing the halftime edge.

Neither team shot well in the third, but Wassana did manage to can 5-of-6 free shots which enabled Seminole to take a 39-33 advantage into the fourth.

McLoud 61, Holdenville 44 (Boys' First Round)

Four Redskins reached double figures while another, Tryce Lewis, had a monster game on the boards as McLoud claimed the first-round win.

Jacob Jordan nailed four treys and collected 18 points to pace the Redskins. Jordan finished 6-of-12 from the floor and also yanked down five rebounds. Luke Jordan followed with 13 points, including three 3-point jumpers.

Luke Norwood tallied 12 points, seven boards and three assists to help fuel the McLoud offense and Jett Henson, off the bench, tacked on 10 points and five rebounds.

Josiah McPerryman posted a double-double for the Wolverines in a losing cause as he finished with 18 points and 14 boards. Eddie Jennings chipped in 12 points, seven boards and three assists for Holdenville.

McPerryman hit his team's only two 3-point shots.

Seminole 73, Meeker 22 (Girls' First Round)

Three Lady Chieftains hit the double-digit plateau in running away with the game early.

Seminole went on a 25-2 scoring tear in the opening period and then went on an 18-4 splurge in building a 43-6 halftime cushion.

Holli Ladd paced the Lady Chieftains with 15 points to go with five rebounds, four steals, three assists and a pair of blocked shots.

Off the bench, Alex Rideaux tossed in 12 points, hustled for seven boards and recorded two steals and starter Annira Sewell finished with 11 points and nine rebounds.

Reese Street and Tanya Rideaux each chipped in eight points and Kaylyn Cotner tacked on six for the winners. Kennedy Coker tossed in five points, had seven boards, totaled three steals and ended up with a pair of assists.

Breanna Pearcy, Annsley Babek and Sienna Carter were the high scores for the Lady Bulldogs with four each.

Note: Thursday's schedule for the 66 Conference Tournament at Meeker is as follows: Holdenville vs. Okemah girls' semifinal at 4 p.m.; Chandler vs. Stroud boys' consolation at 5:20 p.m.; Seminole vs. Prague girls' semifinal at 6:40 p.m. and Meeker vs. Holdenville boys' consolation at 8 p.m. Friday's schedule includes: McLoud vs. Stroud girls' consolation at 4 p.m.; Seminole vs. Okemah boys' semifinal at 5:20 p.m.; Meeker vs. Chandler girls' consolation at 6:40 p.m. and Prague vs. McLoud boys' semifinal at 8 p.m.