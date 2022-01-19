Tecumseh squads split with Mount St. Mary

Stephanie Wissman

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

TECUMSEH - The Lady Savages of Tecumseh shut down the Lady Rockets of Mount St. Mary on Tuesday night, 58-23.

Sophomore Serenity Jacoway led the Lady Savages with 18 points on the night, followed by junior Kenzli Warden who dropped another 12.

It was all Lady Savages as they took the quick lead in the first quarter and never looked back. Jacoway dropped seven of her 18 in the first quarter of play, with a 3-pointer and a pair of 2-pointers.

Warden was there to drop five for the Lady Savages in the first as she put up a pair of 2-pointers and went 1-for-2 at the foul line.

Sophomores Jayden Wilson knocked one down from behind the arc while Samantha Schweighardt added in another 2-pointer.

Going into the second quarter, the Lady Savages led 17-8.

The second quarter was much the same as Jacoway led again in points, adding another 3-pointer and an easy jump shot to her tally for the night. She also went 1-of-2 at the free-throw line.

Junior Cadence Oliver and Wilson each knocked down a 3-pointer in the second to add to the Lady Savage lead.

While Warden and fellow junior Sadie Boatman each added two points of their own. This put the Lady Savages up 33-11, going into the locker room at halftime.

It was much of the same in the second half as Jacoway dropped another shot from behind the arc while also hitting a 2-pointer during her short time of play in the second half.

Oliver added another deep ball for three while Warden dropped another 2-pointer. Senior Schantel Evans went 3-of-4 on the foul line during the third quarter.

Going into the final quarter play, the Lady Savages led the Lady Rockets 46-16.

In the fourth quarter, a lot of new faces got in on the action and continued to put points on the board for the Lady Savages.

Oliver, Warden, and Jessie Hall all dropped 3-pointers in the fourth quarter for Tecumseh. While Boatman added another 2-pointer and freshman Kaydee Lewis went 1-for-2 on the foul line.

The Lady Savages will return to action later this weeks as they travel to Byng for a tournament where they will tip off against Durant at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Mount St. Mary's 44, Tecumseh 39 (Boys)

The boys of Tecumseh dropped a close one to Mount St. Mary's Tuesday night as the Rockets left with the 44-39 win.

The game was a physical and fast-paced one that saw almost every Savage in foul trouble by the end of the night.

Sophomore Jase Edwards was the only Savage that scored in the double digits Tuesday night as he finished the game with 10 points.

Senior Daveon Mays was the first and only Savage to score in the first quarter in the loss as he put up a 2-pointer and went 2-of-3 from the free throw line.

The Savages ended the first quarter down 6-4.

Sophomore Marquan Krush led the Savages in scoring in the second quarter as he dropped a pair of 2-pointers.

Mays put up another 2-pointer of his own while fellow senior Ben Corley went 2-of-2 from the free-throw line.

Edwards was able to sink one of his two free throws during the second quarter.

Going into the locker room at halftime, the Savages trailed the Rockets 21-13.

In the second half, senior Jaxon Meyers added a pair of 2-pointers, while Edwards went 4-of-5 from the free-throw line. Corley added another 2-pointer in the third for the Savages.

At the end of the third quarter, the Savages continued to trail the Rockets, 37-23.

The fourth quarter was the biggest scoring of the night for the Savages.

Senior Dylan Graham, Corley and Edwards each dropped a three from behind the arc, while Corley and Edwards each added another 2-pointer to the scoreboard.

Meyers went 1-of-2 from the free throw line in the fourth.

The Savages will be back in action Thursday at the Byng Tournament as they face-off against Sulphur with tip off set for 11:30 a.m.