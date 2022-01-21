Bison women fall at Southern Arkansas, 76-69

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

MAGNOLIA, Ark. – Southern Arkansas hit 13 three-pointers, one off its season high, during a 76-69 win against Oklahoma Baptist on Thursday night at W.T. Watson Athletic Center.

The Muleriders also pressed the Bison effectively, forcing 19 turnovers and converting those into 17 points. Despite those factors going against the green and gold, OBU fought hard all the way until the end.

Kalifa Ford scored the game's first two baskets en route to a game-high 24, giving the Bison bench and fans reason to smile. However, that early momentum was quickly dispelled by the Muleriders.

Over a six-plus minute stretch, SAU scored 18 unanswered which included four 3-pointers. OBU missed 10 shots in that span and committed a trio of turnovers. With 3:12 left, Mychala Linzy's long ball gave the Muleriders a 14-point advantage.

The Bison did manage to cut the deficit to seven, 18-11, when Malou Savanna swished through a three from the right corner.

Four minutes into the second, the Bison brought the scoreboard to within one possession. After coming up with a few defensive stops and some steals, the Bison got a breakaway from freshman Jill Leslie who scored at 5:54 to make the count 23-20.

The score stayed within single digits the rest of the way, but at half, two Maggie Evans free throws made the tally 34-26 SAU.

After halftime, the Muleriders hit what appeared to be the game-clinching run. A 13-2 stretch a little over three minutes into the third brought the score to 47-28 after a Diamond Morris three. OBU cracked that double-digit margin once, 53-44, after another Savanna three. But at the end of the period, SAU led 58-44.

In the fourth, the green and gold put immense pressure on the Muleriders. With under four minutes left, OBU, on four occasions, had the scoreboard within two possessions. Madison Chambers, Ford and Kendall Parker all scored points to make it either a four-, five- or six-point game.

However, the Bison couldn't get over that hump in the final moments as SAU scored a handful of free throws to preserve victory.

OBU will remain on the road and take on Arkansas-Monticello on Saturday at 1 p.m.