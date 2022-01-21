Highly-ranked Dale squads triumphant

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

CASHION — Dale’s high-flying squads rolled to convincing victories Thursday in first-round action of the Cashion Tournament.

Dale’s Class 2A top-ranked boys riddled Varnum 79-55 while the second-ranked girls toppled Fairview 42-19.

Dale 79, Varnum 55 (Boys)

For the first time this season, the Pirates had five players score in double figures, topped by Easton Edmonson and Dayton Forsythe with 14.

Edmonson posted four of Dale’s 10 field goals from 3-point range.

Also scoring in double figures for Dale were Deken Jones and Tray Chambers with 12 and Jett Higdon with 11.

J.B. Lever and Forsythe knocked down two 3-point shots each while Levi Kelly and Ethan Douglas had one apiece.

Dale (14-1) was 6 of 9 at the line while Varnum was 3 of 5. The Pirates enjoyed a 41-32 cushion at the half and upped the spread to 60-43 entering the fourth quarter.

“We shot the ball well and moved the ball well,” said Dale coach Jeff Edmonson.

Dale played Clinton in Friday’s semifinals.

Dale 42, Fairview 19 (Girls)

The Lady Pirates (12-3) were up 22-4 at halftime after blanking Varnum 12-0 in the second quarter.

Dale hit 7-of-9 charity tosses with Gill going 3 of 4.

Seven Dale players scored with Faith Wright and McKenzie Gill sharing scoring honors with 12.

Wright had two 3-point FG conversions. Gracee Waller, Makenzy Herman and Gill notched one trey. Herman tallied nine points.

Dale never trailed in the game.

“We played decent defense and they struggled to score,” said Dale coach Eric Smith.

Fairview’s leading scorer had just seven points.

Dale took on Bethel in Friday’s semifinals.