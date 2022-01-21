North Rock Creek boys, girls win via different routes

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

BYNG — North Rock Creek coach Evan Smith employed 16 players Thursday en route to a 69-33 explosion over Durant in first-round action of the Byng Tournament.

Scoring in double figures for North Rock Creek were Noah McMullan (17), Jordan Coody (16) and Jayce McRay (13).

The Cougars registered 10 field goals from 3-point range with McRay leading the way with three. McMullan hit two 3-pointers.

Posting one trey were Takota Bryce, Tommy Price, Devon Haney, David King and Coody.

NRC was up 15-3 after one quarter, 39-15 at halftime and 52-22 after three quarters.

“We pressed early, applied a lot of pressure and turned them over,” said Smith “We also shot the ball well.”

The Cougars improved to 10-2 with the losses coming to Tecumseh in the season opener and Destiny Christian. NRC defeated Tecumseh in a rematch.

NRC hit 7-of-11 free throws.

North Rock Creek 36, Stratford 31 (Girls)

Cougar coach Charity Kilinc said defense was the key as her squad went to 5-7.

“We extended well on defense,” said Kilinc. “It was one of our best defensive games of the year. And we finished the game really well.”

NRC outscored Stratford 12-9 in the fourth quarter

Senior Jayden Haney, NRC’s leading scorer with 13, notched 10 in the second half, including two 3-point field goals. Olivia Stacy tallied eight points and Lydia VanAntwerp posted six.

Morgan Campbell hit a 3-pointer.

The Lady Cougars led 16-14 at the half.

NRC hit 3-of-6 charity shots while Stratford was 0 of 3.