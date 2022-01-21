Stevenson, Davidson spark Bethel girls

CASHION — Juniors Parker Stevenson and Hannah Davidson combined for 30 points Thursday, sparking Bethel’s girls to a 59-44 win over Cashion at the Cashion Tournament.

Bethel, 11-1, played Dale in Friday night’s semifinals.

Stephenson accumulated 16 points, including two 3-point field goals. Davidson, who amassed four 3-pointers, added 14 points.

Scoring seven points were Josie Megehee, Brooklyn Duff and Baylee Tapley. Tapley had two 3-pointers while Duff and Megehee had one each.

Bethel canned 11-of-15 charity tosses for 73.3%. Cashion was 11 of 21 for 52.3%.

Bethel's sole loss had been to Luther.

The Lady Wildcats, who held a 24-19 lead at the midway point, were up 43-36 after three quarters and easily won the fourth quarter 16-8.

“Hannah’s four treys were huge,” said Bethel coach Tara Satterfield. “We played pretty well because Çashion is very physical. Everyone chipped in.”

Clinton 63, Bethel 48 (Boys)

Bethel, up 30-17 at halftime, was outscored 46-18 in the second half.

Clinton’s Caden Powell recorded 14 of his game-high 23 points in the second half. Teammate Jackson Crumley finished with 22 points, 16 after halftime.

Junior DJ Whitten propelled Bethel offensively with 17 points, 15 of which came in the opening half. Whitten knocked down three 3-pointers.

Ålso scoring in double figures for Bethel was John Gordon with 12, eight in the second half, and Bronc Robbins with 10.

Bethel (7-5) hit 5-of-9 free throws. Clinton was 11 of 13 at the line for 83.8%.