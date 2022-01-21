Tecumseh 2-0 at Byng Tournament

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

BYNG — It was a Tecumseh all-victorious affair Thursday in the first round of the Byng Tournament.

Tecumseh’s girls improved their record to 10-5 with a 62-31 runaway decision over Dickson and the Tecumseh boys upended Sulphur 62-50 behind the torrid 3-point shooting of Jase Edwards.

Edwards, who compiled a game-high 25 points, drilled six 3-point field goals — three in the first quarter and three in the fourth quarter. He totaled 16 opening-half points.

Edwards’ season-high scoring effort was 34 opposite Jones.

Daveon Mays, with 16 points against Sulphur, connected on one 3-pointer. Ben Conley recorded 12 points, including three long-range successes.

Jaxon Myers also had a trey for Tecumseh.

Sulphur finished with four treys, giving Tecumseh (17-8) an 18-point edge in the 3-point department.

Tecumseh prevailed 13-4 in the first quarter and 23-16 in the final eight minutes.

“We shot the ball well,” said Tecumseh coach Bryant Edwards. “We lost a couple of close games. We are just trying to get better.”

The Savages played Weatherford in Friday’s semifinals.

Tecumseh 62, Dickson 31 (Girls)

Head coach Eldon Gentry got all 14 of his players in the contest and eight scored.

Tecumseh registered nine 3-point field goals.

The Lady Savages sprinted to a 17-2 advantage after one quarter and were up 34-11 at the intermission.

Junior Kenzli Warden spearheaded the scoring with 17, followed by sophomores Jayden Wilson and Serenity Jacoway with 13 and 11 respectively.

Schantel Evans, Tecumseh’s only senior, netted 10 points.

Wilson reeled off three field goals from 3-point range and Jacoway recorded two.

Chloe Stephenson, Cadence Oliver, Emily Gage and Warden each had one trey.

Tecumseh canned 11-of-14 free throws.

“We played hard and took care of business,” said Gentry.

Tecumseh met Byng in Friday’s semifinals.