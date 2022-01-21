Tecumseh wrestlers fall to Ada

ADA – The Tecumseh High School wrestling team dropped a 41-35 dual decision to the Ada Cougars on Thursday night.

The highlights for Tecumseh were a fall by Conner Barksdale at 170 pounds as he pinned Will Johnson in 3:13 and a fall by Jacob Frazier at 195 as he pinned Logan Prince in 2:56.

Cole Loudermilk (106 pounds), Jace Frazier (160) and Wyatt England (285) each won by forfeits for the Savages.

There were double forfeits at 138 and 145 pounds.

Ada got pins at 120, 182 and 220 along with a technical fall at 152. The Cougars also benefited by forfeits at 113, 126 and 132.