Prague, Okemah boys reach 66 Conference Tourney finals

MEEKER – Three Prague players scored in double figures as the Red Devils compiled 14 steals along the way and coasted to a 66-53 decision over the McLoud Redskins Friday night in the semifinals of the 66 Conference Tournament.

Blestin Miller and Nate Lester tossed in 17 points apiece and Trip Davis had 14 as Prague shot 46% for the game and forced McLoud into 21 turnovers.

Miller was 7-of-9 from the floor and knocked down all three of his foul shots while grabbing eight rebounds, getting three steals and handing out three assists.

Lester sank two-long range shots and registered a game-high five steals.

Davis was 4-of-5 from the charity stripe.

Peyton Ezell followed with eight points and Cameron Hightower and Trevor McGinnis, who came off the bench, tallied five apiece to round out the Red Devil scoring.

Luke Norwood recorded a double-double with a game-leading 22 points to go with 11 rebounds. Norwood was 7-of-13 from the field and sank 7-of-8 free-throw tries. He also had a pair of steals and assists.

Norwood was joined in double figures by teammates Jacob Jordan and Tryce Lewis with 10 apiece. Jordan drained two treys and Lewis was 4-of-6 from the floor and knocked down both of his foul shots.

Prague led 13-8 after one quarter, but created some separation in the second with a 21-9 spurt. The Red Devils were 6-of-12 from the field during that period in building a 34-17 lead at the break.

The Redskins outscored Prague 36-32 in the second half but it wasn't enough to overcome the Red Devils.

Prague was 17-of-25 from the foul line for the game while McLoud was 11-of-17.

The Redskins shot 46% from the field as well but was plagued by 10 more turnovers. McLoud also held a 30-27 rebounding edge.

Okemah 53, Seminole 47 (Boys Semifinals Friday)

The Panthers outscored the Chieftains 31-21 in the second half in coming away with the semifinal victory.

Kaiden Bear fired in a game-high 24 points while draining a pair of 3-point shots. Teammate Kurtis Wilson nailed three treys and finished with 11 points.

Okemah finished with five 3-point conversions in the game.

Seminole knocked down eight treys with Joe Fixico, Braxton Street and Wyatt Dice nailing two apiece. Miguel Conley and Jaxon Smith connected on one long-range shot apiece.

Joe Fixico led the way for the Chieftains, scoring 12 points and Street tallied 11. Conley was next with seven and Dice ended up with six off the two treys.

Seminole had a 26-22 halftime advantage, but was outscored by the Panthers 18-11 in the third and 13-10 in the fourth.

The Chieftains were 7-of-12 from the foul line while Okemah was 10-of-17.

Chandler 49, Meeker 20 (Girls Consolation Bracket Friday)

The Lady Lions raced out to a 22-6 lead through one quarter and 40-12 at halftime in claiming the consolation bracket win.

Tatum German, off the bench, led Chandler with 12 points and six rebounds while Jaelynn Robertson finished with 11 points, including two 3-pointers and 5-of-6 free-throw shooting, to go along with five boards and three steals.

Leah Brannon chipped in nine points while going 5-of-6 from the foul line and reserve Keelie Treat popped in a pair of treys in gathering six points.

Off the bench, Jaylee Ventris recorded six steals to go with her one made free throw. Annie Brannon and Kali Beall each totaled two steals as the Lady Lions ended up with 19 thefts in the contest.

Tatum Pino was Meeker's top scorer with six while Aviary Helms and Breanna Butler tacked on four apiece. Helms was the Lady Bulldogs' leading rebounder with six.

The two teams combined for 66 turnovers.

Stroud 64, McLoud 36 (Girls Consolation Bracket Friday)

Kileigh Mixon poured in 21 points while connecting for two 3-point shots and teammate Baley Bivin added 19 points and one trey as Stroud pulled away early.

The Lady Tigers jumped out to a 20-5 advantage by the end of the first quarter, led 34-15 at halftime and possessed a 52-23 cushion by the end of the third period.

The Lady Redskins received 14 points and two 3-point jumpers from Desira Jones and 13 points and one trey from Hallee Winsea, who did all of her scoring over the final three quarters.