Dale boys down host Cashion for tournament title

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

BYNG – Dayton Forsythe and Jett Higdon combined for 30 points as the Class 2A top-ranked Dale Pirates upended host Cashion 48-34 Saturday in the championship game of the Cashion Tournament.

Forsythe finished with 17 points, including one 3-point jumper. He was 4-of-4 from the foul line and scored nine of his team's 17 in the fourth quarter.

Higdon, who tallied 13 points, scored eight in the fourth period.

Deken Jones chipped in six points while Easton Edmonson and Levi Kelly tacked on five apiece. Edmonson and Kelly each drained one trey. Two points from Tray Chambers wrapped up the Pirate scoring.

Dale (17-1) led 10-7 after one quarter and outscored Cashion 13-10 in the second in creating a 23-17 halftime advantage. It was 31-22 through three periods as the Pirates closed the game with a 17-12 spree.

Cashion knocked down four 3-pointers and was 4-of-7 from the charity stripe.

Dale 64, Clinton 47 (Friday)

Forsythe and Kelly combined for 41 points in the semifinal battle.

Forsythe compiled 23 points, nine coming as Dale built a 15-8 advantage in the first quarter. Forsythe added six more points in the second quarter and the Pirates took a 31-21 lead to the halftime locker room.

Forsythe added two 3-point field goals and 7-of-8 free throws in the game.

Kelly, who rolled up 18 points, chalked up four 3-point field goals, two coming in the first quarter. Kelly registered 12 second-half points.

Dale outscored Clinton 17-8 in the third quarter and 16-12 in the final quarter.

Jones had a trey while posting seven points. Edmonson added five points.

Dale sank 13-of-18 free throws.

Clinton had seven 3-pointers and hit 6-of-11 free throws.

Caden Powell was Clinton’s high scorer with 21 and Jackson Crumley aided with 13, including four 3-pointers.

Note:Sports Editor Brian Johnson contributed to this report.