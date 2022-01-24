Dale girls tripped up in finals by Perry

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

CASHION – The Dale Lady Pirates came up short in the finals of the Cashion Tournament on Saturday as they dropped a 38-36 decision to the Perry Lady Maroons.

Class 2A second-ranked Dale saw an 11-game winning streak snapped in falling to 13-4 on the season.

Brook Rutland tallied 13 points, including one trey, to lead the Lady Pirates in a losing effort. Makenzie Gill and Makenzy Herman supplied eight points each and Faith Wright finished with seven, including one 3-point bucket, to round out the Dale scoring.

Perry, ranked second in Class 3A, held a 14-7 lead through one quarter. Dale cut the margin to 22-20 at halftime. But a 10-4 third quarter by the Lady Maroons made it 32-24 entering the fourth.

The Lady Pirates made it interesting with a 12-6 fourth period.

Perry connected for five 3-pointers in the contest.

Bethel 52 Clinton 50 (Saturday)

Josie Megehee poured in 24 points and Parker Stevenson had 13 as the Bethel Lady Wildcats edged Clinton for third place in the Cashion Tournament.

Hannah Davidson chipped in seven points for Bethel, which trailed 30-28 at halftime. The Lady Wildcats doubled up Clinton with a 14-7 third quarter to take a 42-37 advantage into the fourth.

Dale 50, Bethel 45 (Friday)

Down 25-17 at the half, Dale outscored Bethel 17-10 in the third quarter and 16-10 in the fourth quarter to move to 13-3 on the season.

Gill was Dale’s leading scorer with 14, including two conversions from beyond the 3-point line. Faith Wright knocked down three long-range shots while tallying 13 points.

Herman and Rutland were Dale contributors with eight points. Herman had one trey.

A big factor for Dale was a 12-of-13 effort (92.3%) at the charity stripe. Bethel was 1 of 4 for 25 percent.

Rutland hit all four of her charity attempts while Herman was 3-of-3.

Bethel received a 14-point, two-trey performance from Parker Stevenson. Josie Megehee created 11 points, including one trey, and Hannah Davidson posted a trey and nine points. Lilly Megehee and Brooklyn Duff added a 3-pointer.

Note:Sports Editor Brian Johnson contributed to this report.