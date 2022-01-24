Ford fuels Oklahoma Baptist women over Ouachita

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

MONTICELLO, Ark. – Kalifa Ford led four Bison players in double-figure scoring as Oklahoma Baptist won 99-67 at Arkansas-Monticello on Saturday afternoon at Steelman Fieldhouse.

The green and gold improved to 10-8 and 6-6 in the Great American Conference with the result.

Ford posted 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead OBU. After her, Mallory Lockhart bombed four 3-pointers for 12 points while freshman Jill Leslie contributed 11 points.

Rounding out the Bison's top scorers was Kendall Parker who came off the bench to score 11.

Early on, the Blossoms secured an 8-3 lead as they hit a couple of threes from Aeryn Hawkins.

But after a bit, OBU settled down to get in front.

An 8-0 run was capped off by two Jaylin Stapleton free throws at 4:30 to bring the tally to 17-11, OBU. By the end of the quarter, the Bison got contributions from Kayla Highfill and Sierra Copeland to give the visitors a 26-17 advantage.

In the second, OBU really opened things up as it hit 53% from the field and outscored the Blossoms by ten, 22-12. The Bison hit six of their first eight shots in the quarter as Ford's jumper on a breakaway made the tally 45-20. That was the biggest lead of the game at that point.

By halftime, it was 48-29.

After the break, OBU continued to pull away. In fact, a fast-break layup from Madison Chambers at 1:28 brought the score to 76-42.

OBU got plenty of contributions off the bench in this game as well. Melissa Southard and Highfill each tallied nine while Malou Savanna chipped in with six on two 3-pointers.

Collectively, the Bison notched 46 bench points compared to UAM's 10.

Next on the schedule for the Bison is a home game on Thursday against Ouachita at 5:30 p.m.