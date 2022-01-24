North Rock Creek girls fall in third-place game

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

BYNG – The North Rock Creek Lady Cougars fell into a nine-point deficit after one quarter and dropped a 55-45 decision to the Byng Lady Pirates Saturday in the third-place game of the Byng Tournament.

Alona Cooper poured in a game-leading 26 points while coming through with three 3-pointers to spark the victorious Lady Pirates.

North Rock Creek received 14 points from Lydia VanAntwerp.

Jayden Haney tallied nine points in a losing effort while teammates Kate Masquas and Morgan Campbell chipped in seven apiece. Olivia McRay ended up with six points and Sarah Campbell had two to complete the Lady Cougar scoring.

Byng totaled six treys in the game.

Trailing 21-12 through one quarter and 28-19 at halftime, NRC pulled within 40-35 by the completion of the third. But the Lady Pirates outscored the Lady Cougars by a 15-10 count in the fourth.

Sulphur 38, North Rock Creek 35 (Friday)

North Rock Creek, hoping for a tying 3-point shot opportunity, turned the ball over in the waning seconds.

The game was tight throughout as NRC was up 19-18 at the half and trailed 28-26 after three quarters.

Masquas headed the Cougar scoring with 13, followed by Haney with 12. Haney drilled two 3-point shots and Masquas had one.

Sulphur recorded just two treys.

The Cougars were more accurate than the victors at the free-throw line at 66.6% (12-of-18). Sulphur was at 40% (8-of-20).

“Our defense was pretty good We just didn’t pick it up on the offensive end,” said North Rock Creek coach Charity Kilinc.

Note:Sports Editor Brian Johnson contributed to this report.