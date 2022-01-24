Tecumseh girls edge Sulphur for Byng Tournament title
BYNG – The Tecumseh Lady Savages received 12 points from Kenzli Warden and 10 from Cadence Oliver in edging the Sulphur Lady Bulldogs 37-34 Saturday in the championship of the Byng Tournament.
Warden scored eight points in the second half, including all of Tecumseh's six fourth-quarter points. Oliver tallied 10, including one 3-point connection.
Sami Schweighardt drilled three treys and finished with nine points and Serenity Jacoway tallied four points off 4-of-4 foul shooting. Schantel Evans' two points wrapped up the Lady Savage scoring.
After a 9-9 draw through one quarter, the Lady Savages outscored Sulphur 8-5 in the second and 14-9 in the third in building a 31-23 cushion going into the fourth.
The Lady Bulldogs did close the game with an 11-6 run, but fell three points short.
Tecumseh, ranked 20th in Class 4A, improved to 12-5.
Tecumseh 64, Byng 39 (Friday)
What a turnaround.
Tecumseh, a 17-point loser to Byng at the Bethel Tournament, bombarded the Tigers in the Byng Tournament semifinals.
The 42-point reversal was a no-contest from the outset as the Savages, already up 20-5 after the first quarter, established a 42-22 bulge when Jacoway banked in a half-court shot at the halftime buzzer.
Tecumseh racked up a season-high 11 3-point field goals as Jadyn Wilson led the way with four, accounting for all 12 of her points.
The offensive ringleader though was Warden with a 27-point scoring spree which included three successes from beyond the 3-point line. Warden, just a junior, went over the 1,000-point mark.
Jacoway finished with 10 points, including two treys. Also notching a trey were Sadie Boatman and Oliver.
Byng’s only double-figure scorer was Alona Cooper with 21. Cooper had two treys.
Tecumseh hit 5-of-7 free throws.
“We came out of the game strong,” said Tecumseh head coach Eldon Gentry. “We’re playing pretty good right now.”
Note:Sports Editor Brian Johnson contributed to this report.