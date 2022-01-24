Shawnee girls earn consolation title

Amaya Martinez and Tristyn Napier combined for 26 of Shawnee' 39 points Saturday as the Lady Wolves dominated Putnam City 39-20 for the consolation crown of the Shawnee Invitational.

Martinez, named to the All-Tournament Team, tallied 15 points and Napier supplied 11 while Ansley Orrell sank three treys on her way to nine points.

“It was a great team win,” said Shawnee head coach Wendi Wells. “Tristyn played extremely well against their pressure. She handled the ball well and made great reads. We crashed the boards and went to get it.”

The Lady Wolves had a commanding 35-22 rebounding advantage and did enough on defense (forcing 19 turnovers) to disrupt the Lady Pirates' offensive flow.

“Our press sped them up and forced them to take shots that they probably didn't want to take. We mixed in some zone and some different types of zone which seemed to confuse them,” Wells said.

Martinez pulled down 10 rebounds as she finished with a double-double. She also ended up with three steals and an assist.

Napier also collected five boards, dished out three assists and recorded a steal.

Jocelyn Williams had a bucket while Anneca Anderson and Tylyn Thurman hit a free throw each to round out the Shawnee scoring.

Anderson was big on the boards with six to go with two steals and a pair of assists.

“Anneca and Amaya were so aggressive inside, getting their bigs into foul trouble.” said Wells.

The Lady Wolves limited Putnam City to single digits in each quarter. The Lady Pirates' highest scoring quarter was the first in which they tallied nine. They had just two each in the second and third while wrapping up the game with seven in the fourth.

Shawnee led 12-9 after one period, 23-11 at halftime and 26-13 through the third quarter.

Cemekia Maxey led Putnam City with six points.

The Lady Pirates were only 3-of-11 from the foul line while the Lady Wolves were 15-of-23. Napier finished 6-of-8 and Martinez was 7-of-10.

Shawnee 55, Douglass 12 (Friday)

The Lady Wolves dominated the boards by a 42-23 count and forced 27 turnovers in thrashing the Lady Trojans in consolation bracket play on Friday.

In creating the rash of turnovers, Shawnee compiled 18 steals with three each from Napier, Thurman, Martinez, Elix and Aubree Davis. Jocelyn Williams totaled two steals.

Martinez, who played with authority on the post, led the Lady Wolves with 10 points to go with six rebounds.

Williams followed with eight points off the bench while Napier and Anderson, both starters, tacked on seven apiece and Thurman, another starter, tossed in six.

Martinez and Thurman were each 4-of-4 from the foul line.

Shawnee shot 38.5% from the field for the contest with Orrell and Napier each canning a 3-pointer for the Lady Wolves' only treys of the game.

Besides the 27 Douglass miscues, the Lady Trojans shot just 17% as Bobbi White led the way with seven points.

Shawnee had a 12-of-20 shooting effort from the charity stripe while Douglass was only 2-of-11.