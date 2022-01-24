Simms' six treys spark Oklahoma Baptist men

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

MONTICELLO, Ark. – A motivated Oklahoma Baptist team hit 11 3-pointers, including six from senior Jaquan Simms, to take care of Arkansas-Monticello 80-68 on Saturday inside Steelman Fieldhouse.

Saturday meant a little more as the Bison (11-5, 8-2) banded together to uplift head coach Jason Eaker in his time of need. Eaker's father and OBU alum Allen Eaker passed away on Thursday. Allen Eaker was a member of the Bison's 1966 NAIA national championship basketball team.

OBU shot an efficient 49.1% from the floor and were nearly flawless from the charity stripe, hitting 13-of-14 of their attempts.

Oklahoma Baptist finished with the advantage in multiple categories, including holding the lead 76.6% of the contest. The Bison were the more determined bunch today, as they brought down 37 rebounds and had a 14-5 advantage in second-chance points.

The Bison jumped out to an early 13-8 lead following a Burke Putnam three at the 9:57 mark. Simms turned around to net a triple of his own, putting the good guys up 16-8 to start his first-half 3-point onslaught.

Simms proceeded to score 11 points before closing out the half with a buzzer-beating bomb from deep to send the Bison into the break with a 37-20 advantage.

UAM (8-7, 4-5) came out of the intermission to mount a 10-2 run, cutting their deficit to nine with 17:28 left. OBU responded with a series of baskets to stay ahead, stretching its lead to 17 at its peak.

The Boll Weevils made things interesting, drawing within nine, but the OBU lead was insurmountable as the Bison walked off the court victorious.

Simms had a night. The sharpshooter went 8-of-11 from the field, including six triples, to finish with a season-high 25 points. Senior Harrison Stoddart recorded 14 points and six rebounds, while Putnam charted 13. Putnam also led the squad with three steals, which he has done four other times this season.

Brantly Thompson rounded out OBU's double-digit scorers, finishing with 12 and a team-high seven rebounds. Down low, Nigel Wilcox contributed eight points with five boards.

Richard Feagin led UAM with 25 points, including four triples, while Wesley Booker charted 19. Booker brought down a team-high nine rebounds as Ray Price was next highest-scorer, finishing with seven.