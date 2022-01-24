Tecumseh boys bounce Byng for third place

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

BYNG – A 19-9 third-quarter scoring spurt by Tecumseh proved to be the difference as the Savages beat the host Byng Pirates 55-50 for third place Saturday in the Byng Tournament.

Tecumseh trailed 24-20 at halftime, before gaining the advantage by outscoring the hosts by 10 in the third period.

Ben Corley paced the victorious Savages with 23 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. He also knocked down 5-of-6 foul shots.

Joining Corley in double figures were Daveon Mays with 12 and Jase Edwards with 11. Mays had nine of his points in the fourth quarter. Edwards drained three treys in the game, including one in the first quarter and two in the third.

Brennon Carter ended up with four points, Jaxon Meyers with three and Marquan Krush with two, completed the Tecumseh scoring.

The Savages were 16-of-28 from the free-throw line while Byng was 9-of-17.

Each team drilled five treys.

Weatherford 72, Tecumseh 47 (Friday)

Weatherford used a 12-0 run to close the first half to take control of the semifinal clash.

The victors led 33-20 at the intermission and 52-35 after three quarters.

Weatherford was accurate on nine 3-point field goals while Tecumseh finished with eight long-range successes.

For the Savages (7-9), Mays and Edwards recorded three 3-pointers apiece. Mays totaled 14 points and Edwards claimed nine.

Corley, with 11 points, sank two treys.

The Savages connected on 9-of-16 free throws for 56.2 percent. Weatherford was 7 of 11 for 63.6 percent.

“We really didn’t play bad,” said Tecumseh coach Bryant Edwards. “Weatherford is just pretty good.”

Note:Sports Editor Brian Johnson contributed to this report.