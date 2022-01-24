Weatherford tops North Rock Creek boys in finals

Fred Fehr

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY

BYNG – Weatherford drained eight 3-pointers and registered a 63-50 triumph over North Rock Creek on Saturday in the boys' championship game of the Byng Tournament.

Noah McMullan paced the Cougars in a losing cause with 16 points, including one trey. Diego Garcia followed with 11 points with one 3-point basket.

Jordan Coody chipped in nine points, including one trey, and Rayne Jones added eight points. Jace McRay and Devon Haney rounded out the Cougar scoring with four points each.

Weatherford led 14-9 after one quarter, 29-20 at halftime and 48-33 through three periods.

NRC (11-3) was 6-of-8 from the foul line and the Eagles were 3-of-4.

North Rock Creek 44, Byng 41 (Friday)

North Rock Creek, up 25-18 at halftime, was outscored 15-6 in the third quarter and trailed 33-31.

But the Cougars captured the final eight minutes by a 13-8 measure in the semifinals of the Byng Tournament.

Byng tried to get in position for a tying shot but missed an attempt from inside the 3-point line as time expired.

McRay had a vital 2-point basket down the stretch and Garcia connected on two free throws.

The Cougars received 18 points from McMullan. Jones collected 13 points and Garcia finished with six. Jordan Coody added five points for NRC.

McMullan and Jones knocked down two 3-pointers apiece. Byng had just two treys.

Byng sank 9-of-17 free throws for 52.9 percent. NRC canned 12-of-19 charity tosses for 63.1%.

Note:Sports Editor Brian Johnson contributed to this report.