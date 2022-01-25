Southern Arkansas overcomes Oklahoma Baptist men

Oklahoma Baptist Athletics

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

MAGNOLIA, Ark. – A second-half surge pushed a gritty Southern Arkansas squad over Oklahoma Baptist 71-63 inside W.T. Watson Athletic Center on Monday.

The Bison (11-6 overall, 8-3 in the Great American Conference) were outrebounded 40-32 and held to a 39.0% shooting clip as SAU put on a defensive clinic on its home court. Furthermore, the Muleriders compiled more points in the paint, second-chance points and committed fewer fouls. Despite its second-half woes, OBU came out on fire in the first, netting three of their first six shots, including two 3-pointers. The Bison managed an early 10-6 lead but allowed SAU to chop down their deficit and overcome 11-10 at the 13:56 mark.

The squads exchanged buckets over the next few possessions until a Jaquan Simms triple earned the Bison a 26-20 advantage with a little over two minutes left. OBU's largest lead of six came with 1:32 left but soon diminished as SAU's Jalen Brooks scored five straight points to cut the deficit to three before the break.

Southern Arkansas came out of the half to knock down a 3-pointer and tie the ball game up 33-33. The Muleriders preceded to mount a 11-2 run to go up 41-35 with five minutes into play.

Down 51-47, SAU was issued a technical foul directly after committing a foul against Harrison Stoddart on a 3-point attempt. Stoddart was sent to the line to shoot five free-throws, in which he went a perfect 5-for-5 to give his team its first lead of the half, 52-51.

Afterward, Southern Arkansas went 7-of-10 from the field while the Bison shot 3-of-12, resulting in a 20-12 run to close out the Mulerider victory.

Stoddart led the Bison with 18 points, including nine free throws and seven boards. Simms knocked down three from deep, a part of his 11-point first half, en route to 17 total points. Burke Putnam charted 11 points while Nigel Wilcox brought down seven rebounds with six points.

Brantly Thompson had nine points and a team-best three steals, while D.J. Freeman scored the only bench points for OBU with two.

Jalen Brooks scored 20 points to lead the Muleriders in scoring, finishing 9-of-15 from the field. Brooks added 14 rebounds while Devante Brooks brought down 12 en route to 11 points.

Point guard Aaron Lucas finished with 19 points, including three triples, while Tyler Garrett rounded out SAU's double-digit scorers with 10.

Oklahoma Baptist will look to Thursday, where it will start a four-game homestand, beginning with Ouachita Baptist at 7:30 p.m.