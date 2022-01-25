Tecumseh's Warden, Prague's Miller Athletes of the Week

Tecumseh basketball standout Kenzli Warden was named Shawnee News-Star Tri-County Female Athlete of the Week and Prague basketball star Blestin Miller nabbed the Male Athlete of the Week award for Jan. 17-22.

Warden averaged 17.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.3 steals as the Lady Savages won four games last week.

She helped guide Tecumseh with a three-game sweep and a championship of the Byng Tournament. Her biggest game came in the semifinals when she fired in 27 points as the Lady Savages thrashed host Byng 64-39.

Warden also tallied 17 points against Dickson in a 62-31 first-round win. She tossed in 12 points in a 37-34 triumph over Sulphur in the championship contest and also had 12 against Mount St. Mary in an early-week non-tournament contest in which Tecumseh prevailed, 58-23.

Miller poured in 21 points while knocking down 12-of-12 free shots and 5-of-10 field-goal tries as Prague upended Okemah 75-69 in overtime in the championship game of the 66 Conference Tournament. He also had seven rebounds and three steals.

Miller averaged 16.3 points as the Red Devils made a three-game sweep to title. He collected 11 points in Prague's 74-53 first-round win over Meeker and then followed that up with a 17-point performance in the Red Devils' 66-53 semifinal victory over McLoud.

In that game against McLoud, Miller was 7-of-9 from the floor, 3-of-3 from the foul line, grabbed eight rebounds, collected three assists and had three steals.