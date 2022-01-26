Bethel girls blast Little Axe, 83-23

LITTLE AXE – Josie Megehee poured in 24 points and Parker Stevenson added 21 Tuesday as the Class 3A fourth-ranked Bethel Lady Wildcats crushed Little Axe 83-23.

Bethel (13-2) raced out to a 27-8 advantage through one quarter and then went on a whopping 18-2 run through the second in creating a 45-10 halftime cushion. The Lady Wildcats then went on a 21-9 spurt through the third and a 17-4 run in the fourth.

Bella Thomas tossed in 15 points for the winners. Baylee Tapley followed with six points, Annie Compton finished with five and Kassidy Depuy and Hannah Davidson finished with four points apiece to round out the Bethel scoring.

Abby Farris led Little Axe with 16 points.

Bethel hosts Mount St. Mary on Friday.