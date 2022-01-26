Chandler sweeps pair from host Meeker

Stephanie Wissman

Shawnee News-Star, USA TODAY NETWORK

MEEKER - The Chandler Lions came roaring into Meeker Tuesday night and took a pair of wins home with them.

The Lady Lions took a dominating win back to Chandler with them as they beat the Lady Bulldogs 53-18.

It was all Lady Lions Tuesday night with two players in double digits. Junior Leah Brannon scored 15 points while senior Carson Jackson dropped 10 of her own.

Sophomore Tatum Pino was the leading scorer for the Lady Bulldogs as she put up five points while classmate Aviary Helms scored another four on the night.

The Lady Lions took the lead early and never looked back as Brannon led the charge in the first putting up three 2-pointers and sinking 1-of-2 foul shots in the first quarter.

She was followed by three Lady Lions who dropped a 2-pointer apiece – Jackson along with juniors Presley Martzall and Mia Callegan. Martzall also sank one of her two foul shots to total 14 for the Lady Lions in the first.

For the Lady Bulldogs, Helms led the charge scoring a pair of 2-pointers of her own in the first, while sophomore Annsley Babek added a 2-pointer of her own in the first to put the Lady Bulldogs at six.

The Lady Lions led at the end of the first 14-6.

The second quarter was much of the same. This time, sophomore Keelie Treat led the scoring drive for the Lady Lions with a pair of buckets from behind the arch and a 2-pointer, giving her eight in the second quarter.

Jackson had another eight in the second, this time from a pair of 2-pointers and her own 3-pointer. Brannon scored a pair of free throws and another short jumper, while Martzall went 1-of-2 from the foul line. Tatumn German put a rebound back up and in to add the last 2-pointer in the second for the Lady Lions.

Junior Abby Dushack was the lone scorer for the Lady Bulldogs in the second quarter as she scored on a short jumper.

The Lady Lions went into the half leading 36-8.

Brannon led the charge for the Lady Lions in the third quarter with a pair of 2-pointers followed by Martzall who hit a three. Junior Khiana Sudbrock hit a 2-pointer while Jackson and senior Jaylee Ventris each sank a foul shot.

For the Lady Bulldogs, Pino led the scoring for the third quarter with a 2 and 3-pointer, while freshman Mallory Blankenship scored a 2-pointer of her own.

Going into the fourth quarter, the Lady Lions led 47-15.

The Lady Lions had three score 2-pointers in the fourth - German and seniors Kodie Vega and Delaney Haley.

Freshman Deirra Watts put up three for the Lady Bulldogs, as she dropped a 2-pointer and hit one of two foul shots.

The Lady Lions are back in action next Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at home against Wellston. The Lady Bulldogs are back in action Friday against Stroud with tip off scheduled for 6 p.m.

Chandler 65, Meeker 62 (Boys)

The Lions squeezed out a win in the final seconds of the game.

The Lions had two in double-digit scoring. Junior Brady Butler put up 35 points while senior Isaiah Holland scored 12 points.

The Bulldogs had three in double-digit scoring. Freshman Treyvon Compton scored 26 points, while junior Braxton Bussell dropped 13 and freshman Manny Saavedra put up 10 in the loss.

Butler led the scoring in the first quarter with six points. He scored on a 2 and a 3-pointer and a free throw. Freshman Zalen Robinson dropped a 2-pointer and senior Kaden Jones went 1-of-2 at the free-throw line.

Compton dropped a pair of 3-pointers for the Bulldogs. Bussell added a 3-pointer and went 2-of-2 at the free-throw line in the first quarter. Sophomore Kayde Massey added a 2-pointer of his own.

Going into the second quarter, Meeker led Chandler 13-9.

Butler again led the scoring for the Lions in the second with another 2 and a 3-pointer. He was followed up by Holland who dropped a short jumper to add two to the board.

For the Bulldogs Saavedra put up a pair of 2-pointers and dropped one from behind the arch. Bussell added a pair of 2-pointers of his own, while junior Jason Brewer went 1-of-2 at the free-throw line.

At halftime, the Bulldogs led the Lions 25-16.

In the third quarter the tide started to turn and the Lions came out roaring.

Butler hit three 2-pointers, a pair of 3-pointers and went 3-of-3 from the line in the third. Jones also had a big quarter for the Lions as he put a pair of 2-pointers and went 1-of-2 at the line. Holland who dropped a 2-pointer and went t2-for-2 at the line. Junior Gaven Miller added a 3-pointer to the score.

Compton kept the Bulldogs in the game with another 2 and a 3-pointer while going 3-of-3 at the line. Brewer added a 2-pointer to the board in the third.

Entering the fourth quarter the Lions led 45-35.

Butler again led the scoring for the Lions as he added a pair of 2-pointers, a 3-pointer and went 2-of-2 from the line. Holland went 4-of-4 from the line and added a 2-pointer to the score. Jones went 2-of-3 from line. Junior Bradley Beloncik added a 3-pointer to round out the 22 points for the Lions.

Compton again came up big for the Bulldogs as he drained four from behind the arch. Bussell added a pair of 2-pointers, while Brewer added a 2-pointer and went 2-of-3 from the free throw line. Senior Evan Tirey went 2-of-4 from the free throw line, while Massey hit a 2-pointer. Saavedra added a 3-pointer to round out the 27 points scored for the Bulldogs.

The Lions return to the hardwood next Tuesday at 8 p.m. at home against Wellston. The Bulldogs return to action Friday against Stroud.