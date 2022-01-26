Last-second lob lifts Dale boys basketball to overtime victory

DALE – All the Class 2A top-ranked Dale Pirates needed was 0.87 seconds on the clock.

Easton Edmonson's underneath-the-basket lob in the lane to Dayton Forsythe, lifted Dale to a 56-54 double-overtime victory over Newcastle Tuesday night.

The play occurred after Dale (16-1) and Newcastle battled to a 44-all tie at the end of regulation. The contest was tied at 49 at the end of the first overtime session.

Forsythe and Deken Jones each scored 15 points to fuel the Pirates while Levi Kelly, behind four 3-point baskets, ended up with 12 points.

Jett Higdon chipped in six points while Edmonson and Kash VanBrunt nailed a trey apiece. Tray Chambers rounded out the Dale scoring with a 2-point bucket.

Dale 60, Newcastle 28 (Girls)

Faith Wright fired in 22 points while draining four treys as the Class 2A third-ranked Lady Pirates hammered the Racers.

Wright scored 15 of her points in the first half, including 10 in the opening quarter.

Dale's Makenzie Gill tallied 11 points, including one 3-pointer, and Gracee Waller also knocked down a trey in finishing with nine points. Makenzy Herman ended up with seven points. Addie Bell, Justyce Shirey and Brook Rutland chipped in three points each and Eliah Landreth tacked on two.

Gill scored seven of her 11 in the third quarter.

The Lady Pirates (13-4) rolled to a 19-3 first quarter, held a 30-15 halftime advantage and then blitzed Newcastle with a 21-2 third quarter.

Both Dale teams are set to host Oklahoma Christian Academy on Friday.