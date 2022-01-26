Prague boys whip Wewoka; Lady Devils fall

WEWOKA – Blestin Miller and Peyton Ezell combined for 50 points and seven 3-point baskets Tuesday night as the Class 3A sixth-ranked Prague Red Devils routed Wewoka 87-55.

Miller fired in 30 points while sinking three 3-point shots while Ezell ended up with 20 points and four treys.

Two other Prague players reached double figures as Cameron Hightower tallied 12 while Trip Davis finished with 10.

The Red Devils (15-1) led 18-13 at the end of the first quarter before going on a 31-17 scoring binge in the second while building a 49-30 halftime advantage. A 28-15 third quarter run by Prague put the game way out of reach.

The Red Devils were 10-of-16 from the foul line while the Tigers were only 5-of-14.

Wewoka 49, Prague 33 (Girls)

A slow start was too much for the Lady Red Devils to overcome.

The Lady Tigers outscored Prague 12-4 in the first quarter and held on for a 20-15 halftime lead. But Wewoka pulled away with a 14-4 third period.

Payten Camren poured in 18 points, including four 3-point baskets, to pace the Lady Red Devils in a losing cause. Demi Manning followed with six points and Mattie Rich chipped in five.

Prague was 7-of-10 from the free-throw stripe and Wewoka was 10-of-15.

Both Prague squads are scheduled to host Holdenville Friday night.