Shawnee girls slam Santa Fe South

OKLAHOMA CITY – Amaya Martinez fired in 25 points as the Shawnee Lady Wolves knocked off Santa Fe South 47-30 Tuesday night.

Martinez, who sank 5-of-7 free shots, was the only double-figure scorer for the Lady Wolves.

Ansley Orrell was next on the Shawnee scoring list with seven points, including one trey. Tristyn Napier and Tylyn Thomas each tallied five points. Aniya Elix and Jocelyn Williams chipped in two points each and Anneca Anderson added a free throw.

The Lady Wolves held a 16-9 lead after one quarter and then went on an 18-4 spurt in the second in establishing a 34-13 cushion at the break. Shawnee shut out the Saints in the third, but Santa Fe South outscored the Lady Wolves' reserves in the fourth, 17-0.

Shawnee (7-10) plays at Ada Friday.

Shawnee 68, Santa Fe South 54 (Boys)

Tanner Morris fired in 28 points as the Wolves rolled to their third win in a row.

Shawnee (9-8) also received 16 points from T.J. Bishop and 15 from Kayden Shaw.

The Wolves saw the Saints cut the deficit to eight points, early in the fourth quarter, but Shawnee responded with a 12-0 run to put the game away.

Next up for Shawnee will be Friday with a contest at Ada.