Five falls propel Shawnee wrestlers to dual victory over Ada

Falls by five Shawnee wrestlers propelled the Wolves to a 54-20 dual victory over the Ada Cougars during Senior Night Tuesday at the Stucker Complex.

Three of those Shawnee seniors – Spencer Rochelle (170 pounds), Johnny Taber (182) and Sam Anderson (195) – made quick work of their opponents by pinning them to the mat as did Mason McPherson (120) and Beau Skelton (285).

The dual included five forfeits and a double forfeit. Shawnee lost on one forfeit

Rochelle, at 170 pounds, scored a 2-point takedown before pinning Ada's Will Johnson in 1:21 at 182 pounds.

“Spencer has a funky style of wrestling, bit he finds a way to win,” said Shawnee head coach Andrew McCune.

Taber's road was longest to the fall against Ada's Jasser Caldwell as he got a first-period take down along with an escape and another takedown to take a 5-0 advantage into the third. He then pinned Caldwell in 4:21.

“Johnny is going to have to make some adjustments, but he never stops. I think he'll shock some people. He wrestles through position,” Coach McCune said.

Anderson dominated his 195-pound match against Logen Prince with a fall in 1:09 after getting three takedowns and surrendering an escape.

“The kid he wrestled placed at Carl Albert (Tournament). Sam needs to work on his outside singles,” said Coach McCune.

McPherson scored his fall in 1:50 against Parker Fishburn at 120 pounds. The two were deadlocked at 3-3 before McPherson terminated the match with a pin.

“McPherson was sloppy, but got the win,” Coach McCune said.

It was a quick 285-pound match Skelton pinned Jacob Thomas in 39 seconds. Skelton had scored a takedown earlier in the match.

“Beau wrestled well. He has a big heart and truly cares about what he is doing,” said Coach McCune. “He's got to be a little better on his upper body and tie-ups.”

Winners by forfeit for the Wolves were Christien Taylor (126 pounds), Sawyer Cash (132), Jayson Hair (145) and Logan Cash (220).

Shawnee's Trenton McCune (113) and Chicago Herron (138) lost major decisions. Kasey Snider was in line to get a forfeit victory at 160, but Ada's Tre Ivy was bumped up to 160 and Ivy recorded the fall in 57 seconds.

“Trenton faced a tough kid, but needs to make some adjustments and learn how to execute better,” Coach McCune said. “For Chicago, it is a matter of him getting back in the saddle after being injured.”

The next action for the Shawnee wrestlers will be Friday at Pryor. The Wolves are then home on Tuesday against Tecumseh for Alumni Night at 7 p.m.