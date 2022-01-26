Tecumseh boys outlast Seminole in overtime

SEMINOLE – Ben Corley fired in 23 points and Daveon Mays added 18 Tuesday as the Tecumseh Savages outlasted the Seminole Chieftains 62-59 in overtime.

Jase Edwards also contributed 11 points, including two 3-pointers, for Tecumseh. Brady Overstreet and Brennon Carter wrapped up the Savage scoring with five points apiece.

Joe Fixico popped in five 3-point shots and finished with 17 points to lead Seminole. Isiah Cochren followed with 12 points for the Chieftains and Vcake Wassana ended up with 10.

Miguel Conley connected on three 3-point baskets and finished with nine points. Braxton Street and Jaxon Smith followed with four points each as Smith had a trey. Wyatt Dice also contributed a 3-point basket.

Edwards scored five points, including a trey and two free shots, and Corley knocked down a 3-pointer to help fuel the overtime win.

Tecumseh 54, Seminole 45 (Girls)

Kenzli Warden poured in 20 points and pulled down 10 rebounds as the Lady Savages earned the road win.

No other information was available.

Tecumseh hosts Little Axe Friday night.