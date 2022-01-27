OCA announces All-State Football, Stars by Class

The Oklahoma Coaches Association released its All-State Football Teams and All-Stars by Class and several Tri-County area players garnered honors.

Two area offensive linemen – Tecumseh's Brennon Carter (6-5, 275) and Seminole's Myles Branson (6-1, 250) – were named to the 2022 All-State Football Team.

Three Shawnee High School football standouts – Sam Anderson (6-1, 220), Braden Kirkland (6-3, 280) and Jaylon Orange (5-9, 195) – were named all-stars for Class 5A.

Anderson was selected as a linebacker on defense, Kirkland as an offensive lineman and Orange as a running back.

Carter was an all-star for Tecumseh in Class 4A.

Five area players – three from McLoud and two from Seminole – were named All-Stars for Class 3A.

Representing McLoud were Rylan Hall-Norton (5-10, 165) as a defensive back, Hunter Lowe (5-9, 175) as a linebacker and Cirilio Valles (5-8, 155) as a running back.

From Seminole, two offensive linemen were all-stars by class, including Branson and Shemmei Stephens (6-3, 280).

In Class 2A, three from Bethel and one from Prague were named all-stars by class.

For Bethel, Corey Metscher (6-1, 215) was selected as lineacker. Dominick Contreras (6-4, 275) was picked as a defensive lineman and John Gordon (6-3, 190) was chosen as a wide receiver.

Prague's Trip Davis (6-0, 165) was selected as a defensive back.