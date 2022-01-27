Tecumseh wrestlers drop home dual to No. 2 Cushing

TECUMSEH – Class 4A second-ranked Cushing was too much in a wrestling dual on Tuesday as the Tigers dominated Tecumseh 66-12.

The Savages' only three victories came at 145, 160 and 285 pounds.

Tecumseh's JD Sigman won by a disqualification at 145.

At 160, the Savages' Jace Frazier earned an 11-5 decision over Lennon Pollard.

Tecumseh's Wyatt England then earned a 10-9 decision over Nic Flores at 285 pounds.

The Savages lost by forfeits at 126 and 152 points. Tecumseh also fell by falls at 106, 113, 120, 138, 170, 182, 195 and 220.